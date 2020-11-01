Woman steals U-Haul, gets stuck in car wash, Calif. police say

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - Police said a California woman stole a U-Haul truck then got it stuck in a late-night trip to the car wash.

Police say 47-year-old Melinda Gonzales stole the truck then decided it was dirty.

According to management at the Chevron gas station, the driver blew through the warning sign then circled around and headed into the car wash.

They said the U-Haul rammed through the opening and got stuck inside.

“There’s burn marks and tire marks on the ground over there,” said Mike Ram, who helped remove the vehicle. “I think the soap slowed her down.”

After realizing she was trapped, the driver drove forward and backward repeatedly trying to get out.

Management says they told her multiple times to stop before they turned off power and she was able to get out safely.

After several hours, the U-Haul was out, the pumps back on and the ordeal over with.

Gonzales was charged with DUI and possession of stolen property.

