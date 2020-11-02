Agents arrest MS-13 Gang Member

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents arrest a man believed to be a member of the Mara Salvatrucha Gang.

The incident happened on Oct. 31, near Hebbronville when agents apprehended a group of 20 undocumented immigrants near Highway 359.

One of the individuals was identified as 21-year-old Milton Campos-Diaz.

Records revealed that Camps-Diaz was a member of the MS-13 gang and had prior narcotics arrest in Hyattsville, Maryland.

Records also revealed multiple deportations from the U.S.

Campos-Diaz is being criminally charged for his immigration violations and was remanded into the custody of the U.S. Marshals.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.