Agents arrest MS-13 Gang Member
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents arrest a man believed to be a member of the Mara Salvatrucha Gang.
The incident happened on Oct. 31, near Hebbronville when agents apprehended a group of 20 undocumented immigrants near Highway 359.
One of the individuals was identified as 21-year-old Milton Campos-Diaz.
Records revealed that Camps-Diaz was a member of the MS-13 gang and had prior narcotics arrest in Hyattsville, Maryland.
Records also revealed multiple deportations from the U.S.
Campos-Diaz is being criminally charged for his immigration violations and was remanded into the custody of the U.S. Marshals.
