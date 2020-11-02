DPS investigating fatal accident at I-35 checkpoint
According to CBP, the driver bailed out of the vehicle, ran across the median and was struck by southbound traffic
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal accident that happened at a Border Patrol checkpoint over the weekend.
The incident happened on Sunday, Nov. 1st on I-35 near mile marker 29 when agents discovered a 2005 Dodge pick-up truck that had disregarded the checkpoint and attempted to flee from agents.
Shortly after, the vehicle came to a stop and the driver and passengers got out and fled on foot.
While they were attempting to flee authorities, the driver was struck by a tractor-trailer that was traveling south on I-35 and was pronounced dead at the scene.
DPS Troopers are further investigating the accident, and identification of the driver is pending.
