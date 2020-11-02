Advertisement

City to set up COVID-19 testing kiosks

The city will start with four mobile locations and have plans to expand to all eight city districts
File photo: COVID-19 testing
File photo: COVID-19 testing
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 12:37 PM CST
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo and its health department have announced new locations around town where people can get tested for the coronavirus.

The city will start with four mobile locations and have plans to expand to all eight city districts.

These sites will be operational to test for COVID-19 starting on Monday through the entire month, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The test is an oral PCR swab and it’s recommended for patients to not eat or drink anything 20 minutes prior to the appointment.

Testing will be available for anyone two years of age or older.

The following sites will be at the Sophie Christen McKendrick, Francisco Ochoa, Fernando Salinas Branch Library, Independence hills parks, Father McNaboe Park and a mobile van will be set up on the 1100 block of Zaragoza Street.

