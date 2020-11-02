DPS help locate lost child on Halloween night

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) A missing child is returned safely to his legal guardian thanks to officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The incident was reported on Saturday, Oct. 31, at around 6 p.m. when DPS received a report about a missing 15-year-old from the Laredo Police Department.

Authorities say the teen with special needs was last seen near the Santo Nino Subdivision.

Shortly after, a DPS trooper was able to locate the child at the intersection of Ejido Avenue and Zacatecas Street.

