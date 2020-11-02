Advertisement

Early voting sees record numbers

Tuesday is the last chance to vote in the 2020 Elections
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Early voting has officially ended in the State of Texas and officials are saying it’s one for the books.

With one day remaining until election day, more than 85 million Americans have cast their ballots, including nine million in the Lone Star State.

Early voting has been setting records across the United States with nationwide turnout passing 60-percent of the 2016 totals.

That’s according to Target-Smart and Secretary of State numbers; however, Texas is just the second state after Hawaii to break the full-year record before Election Day.

More than 20 million Americans who had voted early as of Friday did not vote in the 2016 election.

According to the Webb County Elections Office, 54,000 people cast their ballots during early voting this year.

Compared that to the early voting cycle for the presidential election with then-candidate Donald Trump against his democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

Locally, 37, 384 people took part in early voting which is an increase of 44 percent from the last time.

The folks of Webb County have taken this election very seriously.

Those we spoke with say it’s important to exercise the sacred right many have fought and sacrificed for.

If you weren’t able to cast your ballot during the early voting window, you have one more day to so; however, it will need to be at your designated precinct.

There are 58 precincts around town.

For more information on Election Day voting sites click here.

Polls will open at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 7 p.m.

