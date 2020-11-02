Kamala Harris campaigns in Rio Grande Valley

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Senator Kamala Harris visited the Rio Grande Valley over the weekend on the last leg of her and Joe Biden’s campaign tour.

Harris and other members of Congress emphasized to the crowd: Your vote is your voice.

She laid out a few points as to why it’s so important: to honor your ancestors, to fight voter suppression and as she says, everything is at stake.

Harris says, “We will tell them that we elected Joe Biden president of the United States.”

Key topics Senator Harris touched on were in line with traditional Democratic values, accessible healthcare, decriminalizing immigration, and in her words, “Reckoning with racial injustice in America.” And of course, attempting to discredit President Donald Trump.

Harris says, “If you ask Joe Biden, ‘How’s the economy doing?’ Joe Biden says, 'Well tell me how working people are doing. Tell me how working families are doing. And then you have Donald Trump who when asked about the economy, asks about the stock market. Asks about how rich people are doing.”

The State of Texas is historically a red state. Having 38 electoral college votes, whoever wins Texas could change the course of the outcome of the election.

The fact that Senator Harris made three stops in Texas, one in the Rio Grande Valley on the last day of early voting signals a potential upset come this Tuesday, flipping the state blue.

Harris says, “They know our power. And we know our power. And we will not let anyone take our power from us.”

One local leader from Laredo had a message as well, Congressman Henry Cuellar telling the crowd that we have to move forward.

Cuellar stated “Since most of you all are in cars, let me give you an analogy where we need to move forward. As you know when you get in your car when we finish here today, if you want to move forward, what do you do? You put it in ‘D’ for drive, or Democrat. If you want to go in reverse, R, you put it as the Republican, and we don’t want to go back.”

Mariachi bands, ballet folklorico dancers, and “Todos con Biden Harris signs”, just a few things to appeal to the Latino culture and the Latino vote in the RGV.

Harris says, “And Texas has been turning out. Texas has been turning around. You have been standing in line. You have been making a difference.”

The event was by invitation only, and people were constantly reminded to stay at their vehicles and to maintain social distancing.

But once Senator Harris came out, everyone flocked to the stage, one group even chanting “Lock him up” referring to the president.

Trump supporters, including some of the Laredo Trump Train, were on the outskirts of the event in protest. Donald Trump Jr even encouraged Laredoans in a social media video to show up.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.