Laredoans remember loves ones on Day of the Dead

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - This year, Dia de los Muertos will hit many a bit harder with the number of unexpected deaths due to COVID-19 over the last several months.

At 357 lives lost as of Monday, many of those families never expected they would be mourning a loved one in 2020.

We caught up with several families at the local cemetery who told us regardless of the cause of death, Dia de los Muertos is a special time to remember their loved one’s life while praying for their soul.

“Every day is special, but especially today, because we’re remembering our loved ones that are not hear with us," said Mirta Mendoza. "For us Mexicans, its a very special day, we get to spend time with our loved ones all day, talk stories with them and remembering them, how they were when they were here with us.”

Dia de los Muertos is a two day holiday beginning on Sunday, November first and continuing through to Monday.

