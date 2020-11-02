Advertisement

LISD to hold mock elections for students

Students will have the opportunity to cast their ballots using their Chromebook or iPad provided by the district
File photo: Heights Elementary
File photo: Heights Elementary(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -With election day less than 24 hours away, a local school district is looking to conduct a little campaign of its own for the students.

LISD campuses throughout the district will be conducting mock elections on Monday and Tuesday.

On Monday, Heights Elementary will hold a mock presidential election where students will have the opportunity to cast their ballots using their Chromebook or iPad provided by the district.

Students will first watch a video about the election process and then take part in voting by casting their ballot using google form.

Heights isn’t the only school, Bruni Elementary will also hold its own mock elections and then on Tuesday, Martin High School will also host its own organized by the social studies department.

It’s all an effort to educate the students on the importance of voting as well as the process.

