Not a stranger to the dark

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s the first week of November, and although we closed October with cold and breezy conditions, we are going to start the month off with warm and sunny conditions.

Don’t forget, we set our clocks back an hour on Sunday so now we’ll see less daylight but we are no strangers to the dark.

Now we’ll start Monday morning in the low 50s and see a high of about 78 degrees, which is still pretty cool but it doesn’t feel like November temperatures.

On Election Day, we are looking at a warm and sunny day at 80 degrees and upper 50s at night.

As we continue throughout the week, we’ll see highs of 80-degree temperatures and lows in the 60s.

As we head into the weekend, things will warm up to a high of about 87 degrees on Sunday.

Our forecast shows that we could be seeing another cold front by next Tuesday.

