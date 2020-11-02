Nuevo Laredo reports 2,551 cases of COIVD-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Meanwhile, officials across the border are reporting an increase in cases as well as deaths.

Nuevo Laredo has reported 2,551 coronavirus cases with 116 of them being active.

So far, 318 residents have lost their battle to the virus, and 52 cases are pending.

Officials say 2,117 people have recovered from the virus and there are a total of 32,623 cases in Tamaulipas.

