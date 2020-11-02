Advertisement

Police searching for invidiuals tied to assault case

Police say the vehicle in the picture which appears to be a silver Mercedes sustained damage to the driver’s side during the alleged assault
Police searching for individuals tied to assault case
Police searching for individuals tied to assault case(Laredo Police Department)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are searching for a couple of individuals who are believed to be tied to an aggravated assault case.

Police say the vehicle in the picture which appears to be a silver Mercedes sustained damage to the driver’s side during the alleged assault.

If you have any information on the case you are asked to call the Laredo Police Department at 956-795-2800 or Crime stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Laredoans remember loves ones on Day of the Dead

Updated: 2 hours ago
This year, Dia de los Muertos will hit many a bit harder with the number of unexpected deaths due to COVID-19 over the last several months.

News

Webb County Judge plans to submit request to open bars

Updated: 4 hours ago

Local

Agents arrest MS-13 Gang Member

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Records revealed that Milton Camps-Diaz was a member of the MS-13 gang and had prior narcotics arrest in Hyattsville, Maryland.

Local

City to set up COVID-19 testing kiosks

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The City of Laredo will start with four mobile locations and have plans to expand to all eight city districts.

News

The haunting of Laredo part II

Updated: 5 hours ago

Latest News

News

Paranormal Laredo: stories about our haunted history

Updated: 6 hours ago

Local

DPS help locate lost child on Halloween night

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A DPS trooper was able to locate the child at the intersection of Ejido Avenue and Zacatecas Street.

Local

Early voting sees record numbers

Updated: 7 hours ago
6a newscast recording

Local

Early voting sees record numbers

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
If you weren’t able to cast your ballot during the early voting window, you have one more day to so; however, it will need to be at your designated precinct.

Local

LISD to hold mock elections for students

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Students will have the opportunity to cast their ballots using their Chromebook or iPad provided by the district