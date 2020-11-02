Police searching for invidiuals tied to assault case

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are searching for a couple of individuals who are believed to be tied to an aggravated assault case.

Police say the vehicle in the picture which appears to be a silver Mercedes sustained damage to the driver’s side during the alleged assault.

If you have any information on the case you are asked to call the Laredo Police Department at 956-795-2800 or Crime stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

