Police searching for man tied to robbery

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local authorities are on the lookout for a man accused of robbing a local convenience store.

The Laredo Police Department released images of the suspect wearing a gray hoodie and what appears to be him holding a crowbar of some sort.

If you have any information on the man’s identity or his whereabouts, you are asked to call the police department at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.