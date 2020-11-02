Police searching for man tied to robbery
The culprit was caught on surveillance footage wearing a hoodie and holding some type of object
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local authorities are on the lookout for a man accused of robbing a local convenience store.
The Laredo Police Department released images of the suspect wearing a gray hoodie and what appears to be him holding a crowbar of some sort.
If you have any information on the man’s identity or his whereabouts, you are asked to call the police department at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.
All calls will remain anonymous.
