Advertisement

Snowden and his wife seek to be Russian-US dual nationals

Former U.S. National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden addresses attendees through video link at the Web Summit technology conference in Lisbon, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. Snowden has been living in Russia to escape U.S. prosecution after leaking classified documents detailing government surveillance programs.
Former U.S. National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden addresses attendees through video link at the Web Summit technology conference in Lisbon, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. Snowden has been living in Russia to escape U.S. prosecution after leaking classified documents detailing government surveillance programs.(AP Photo/Armando Franca)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:09 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — Former U.S. security contractor Edward Snowden said Monday that he and his wife intend to apply for Russian citizenship without renouncing their U.S. citizenship.

Snowden, a former contractor with the U.S. National Security Agency, has been living in Russia since 2013 to escape prosecution in the U.S. after leaking classified documents detailing government surveillance programs. He was granted permanent residency last month, his Russian lawyer said.

Snowden’s wife Lindsay Mills, an American who has been living with him in Russia, announced last week that the couple are expecting a child. According to Snowden’s lawyer, Anatoly Kucherena, the child, a boy, will be born in December and will have Russian citizenship.

“After years of separation from our parents, my wife and I have no desire to be separated from our son. That’s why, in this era of pandemics and closed borders, we’re applying for dual U.S.-Russian citizenship,” Snowden said in a tweet Monday.

Kucherena told the Interfax news agency that the process of preparing the necessary paperwork for getting Snowden a Russian passport will start soon.

He will be able to get a Russian passport without renouncing his U.S. nationality after Russia earlier this year relaxed its strict citizenship laws. Previously the law required foreigners to renounce other nationalities in order to get Russian citizenship.

Snowden added in another tweet that the couple plans to be “raising our son with all the values of the America we love — including the freedom to speak his mind” and that he looked forward to the day he can return to the U.S., “so the whole family can be reunited.”

Snowden, who has kept a low profile in Russia and occasionally criticized Russian government policies on social media, said last year that he was willing to return to the U.S. if he’s guaranteed a fair trial.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

2 dead, 15 wounded in Vienna terror attack, authorities say

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities in Vienna say at least one person has been killed and several more have been injured in the Austrian capital late Monday in what security officials described as a “terror attack.”

National Politics

Judge rejects GOP effort to throw out 127,000 Houston votes

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Texas is one of just five states that did not allow for widespread mail-in voting this year during the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 18,000 people statewide.

National

States to watch on election night

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden each has a path to win the White House.

National

Retailers hope you shop early and often for holidays

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
The world’s largest retail trade organization is urging Americans to shop safe, early and often.

National

Retailers hope you holiday shop early

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The holiday shopping season is one of the most important times of the year for retailers and with the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's shopping season will look a little different.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump talks legal action, Biden on offense as campaign ends

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, ZEKE MILLER, WILL WEISSERT and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
The candidates are seeking to lead a nation at a crossroads, gripped by a historic pandemic that is raging anew in nearly every corner of the country and a reckoning over race.

National

Bail set at $2M for teen accused in Wisconsin shootings

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The father of one of the men who was killed demanded $4 million bail, saying Rittenhouse thinks he’s above the law.

News

Laredoans remember loves ones on Day of the Dead

Updated: 2 hours ago
This year, Dia de los Muertos will hit many a bit harder with the number of unexpected deaths due to COVID-19 over the last several months.

National

Gulf storm damage causes polling place moves, power outages

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Elections officials in the Deep South spent election eve tending to lingering storm damage from Hurricane Zeta and other storms that damaged buildings or left polling places without power.

Coronavirus

Eighth-grader dies of coronavirus in Mo.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
The National Center for Health Statistics report for Oct. 28 cited just 80 deaths nationwide among children ages 14 or younger.

National

Johnny Depp loses UK libel case over ‘wife-beater’ claims

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Both Depp and his ex-wife, Amber Heard, spent several days in the witness box during the three-week trial in July, giving irreconcilable accounts of their volatile relationship.