State senator candidates campaign in gateway city

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Candidates continue making their way to the south Texas border for one last push for votes just 24 hours away from the election.

One federal race in particular brought to the gateway city both the incumbent and the challenger both seeking to represent you in Washington.

On Sunday, Democratic candidate MJ Hegar, who’s running for senate, was in Laredo and now her opponent and incumbent Texas Senator John Cornyn rolled in on his tour bus to the river banks of our city.

A small crowd gathered to support Republican Senator John Cornyn in his statewide campaign bus tour that started last Wednesday.

Among the people present were the National Border Patrol Council who are endorsing the senator.

“I was honored to be supported and endorsed by about one hundred border elected officials and business leaders,” said Cornyn. “It was not because I was Republican, not because I was Democrat, but because we worked together.”

Mayor Pete Saenz was also there and these were some of his final words before the senator took off:

“This concludes the visit. But lets hear it for Senator John Cornyn onto victory. Thank you for joining us and remember, vote.”

So far, he’s made stops at College Station, Austin, Houston, and his stop after Laredo is Victoria, Texas.

Meanwhile, senate candidate MJ Hegar stood at the Democratic Headquarters alongside Congressman Henry Cuellar and Tom Perez, the Democratic National Committee chair.

John Cornyn was first voted into office in 2002, now marking his 18th year in Washington.

