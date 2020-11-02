Advertisement

Webb County Judge plans to submit request to open bars

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -After several months of being closed, local bars and nightclubs could soon re-open their doors in Webb County.

Back in mid-October, Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order, allowing bars to open at 50 percent in the State of Texas but only if hospitalizations were less than 15 percent for seven consecutive days.

In order for these establishments to re-open, Judge Tano Tijerina would need to submit a request to TABC. Once approved, the bars must abide by all health and safety guidelines set by the Texas Department of State Health Services

On Friday, during the COVID-19 media briefing, Steven Landin said that Judge Tano Tijerina would possibly submit the paperwork to request to re-open bars in Webb County later today.

We’ll continue to follow this story as it develops.

