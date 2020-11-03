Advertisement

About 25,000 local voters expected on Election Day

As long as you are in line at the polls by 7 p.m., you have the right to cast your ballot and cannot be turned away.
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - According to viewers calling the KGNS newsroom, some voting locations are busier than others this Election Day.

One man said he only waited 10 minutes, but of course your wait time could be shorter or longer.

You have to vote at the precinct in which you are registered to vote.

The Webb County elections administrator expects 20,000 to 25,000 voters to show up Tuesday. He predicts that to be about one third of total voters.

As of Friday, which was the last day of early voting, 54,000 people have voted.

This compares to 2016, in which around 58,000 people in Webb County showed up to the polls in total.

In 2012, less than 50,000 turned out to vote.

Clearly, we are breaking records right here in the gateway city, but the state of Texas as a whole is as well.

Here’s what you should know with less than two hours to go before the polls close:

As long as you are in line by 7 p.m., you have the right to cast your ballot. They cannot turn you away, but if you show up after 7, you will be asked to leave.

Curbside voting is an option until that time, as well.

If you need help to find out which locations will be open, you can click here.

