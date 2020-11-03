Agents rescue nearly two-dozen individuals from train car

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents in Hebbronville, rescued nearly two dozen undocumented immigrants from a grain hopper train car.

The incident happened on Nov. 1 when agents spotted two individuals riding on top of a freight train during the early morning hours.

Agents coordinated a train stop with the help of Kansas City Southern Railway officials and were able to search the train cars.

During their search, agents found an additional 21 undocumented immigrants who were trapped in a grain hopper train with no means to escape.

Agents say none of the individuals were wearing PPE during the time of the discovery.

The individuals were determined to be from Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, and were taken in for processing.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.