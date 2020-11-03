Agents seize nearly four million dollars worth of heroin

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Nearly four million dollars of hard drugs are off the streets thanks to the work of our local Border Patrol.

The incident happened on Nov. 2, when agents encountered a gray pick up truck at the I-35 checkpoint.

During an immigration inspection, agents say the driver and passenger were acting very suspicious; as a result, both of them were referred to secondary inspection.

A scan of the vehicle led to the discovery of 20 greased bundles hidden inside the shafts that were being transported at the time.

The bundles contained black tar heroin which weighed 45.68 pounds and had an estimated street value of $3,920,224.

The driver and passenger were both arrested and the narcotics were turned over to the DEA.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.