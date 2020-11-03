Are you registered?

Advertisement

Before heading to the polls on Election Day, you may want to double check if you are registered to vote and where your voting location will be.
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:28 PM CST
For starters... are you even registered to vote?

The process is easy to find out is easy. Just click here, provide the needed information, and submit.

Other questions you may have include, “what precinct do I vote in, and where do I vote?"

You can check your polling location by clicking here.

The polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on November 3rd, and if you need additional information you can contact the Elections Office at 523-4050.

For your complete Election Day coverage, tune into KGNS News where we will have team coverage throughout the day as well as on our Digital News Desk.

