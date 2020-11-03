Are you registered?

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Before heading to the polls on Election Day, you may want to double check some information.

For starters... are you even registered to vote?

The process is easy to find out is easy. Just click here, provide the needed information, and submit.

Other questions you may have include, “what precinct do I vote in, and where do I vote?"

You can check your polling location by clicking here.

The polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on November 3rd, and if you need additional information you can contact the Elections Office at 523-4050.

