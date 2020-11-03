Advertisement

CBL Properties, owner of local mall files for bankruptcy

CBL Properties, the company that owns Mall Del Norte filed for Chapter 11 on Sunday but says it will continue operating while they navigate the restructuring process
(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The owner of malls across the country including Mall Del Norte has filed for bankruptcy.

CBL Properties, the company that owns Mall Del Norte filed for Chapter 11 on Sunday but says it will continue operating while they navigate the restructuring process.

CBL said during its bankruptcy filing that it has assets and estimated liabilities between an estimated one million to $10 billion.

Many major retailers have been affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic since it hit back in March.

In a statement sent to KGNS, the company says, “CBL’s properties will continue to operate as normal and customers can expect business as usual throughout this process. We expect this process to facilitate our financial restructuring, allowing CBL to emerge in a stronger financial position to continue to serve our communities for years to come.”

The company’s CEO, Stephen D. Lebovitz, has also published a statement saying, “CBL Properties plays a vital role in the communities in which we are located. Our properties are a center of commerce that serve as a large employment base, a valuable community partner, and generate significant taxes that support programs in our communities.”

On August 18th, CBL entered into a restructuring support agreement with a group representing a majority of bondholders that will allow the company to strengthen its balance sheet and organization.

In order to implement the restructuring process, on Nov. 1, CBL & Associates Properties, Inc., CBL & Associates Limited Partnership, and certain related entities commenced voluntary Chapter 11 protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

