CBP seizes over 60 million dollars of meth

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized over 60 million dollars' worth of hard drugs during two separate enforcement actions.

The first incident happened on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at the Colombia Solidarity Bridge when officers encountered a tractor hauling an empty trailer from Mexico.

Officers referred the Freightliner tractor to secondary inspection and 618 packages of meth hidden within the trailer. The drugs weighed 1,988 pounds and had an estimated street value of $39,762,165.

The very next day officers at the World Trade Bridge encountered a tractor hauling a shipment of frozen veggies from Mexico.

During the examination, agents found 352 packages of meth inside the trailer.

The drugs weighed 1,049 pounds which had a rough estimated street value of $20,996,610.

The narcotics combined have an estimated street value of $60,758,775.

CBP seized the drugs and the case was turned over to secondary inspection.

