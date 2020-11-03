Advertisement

CBP seizes over 60 million dollars of meth

Federal agents discovered two separate loads of meth that were hidden inside trailers
Federal agents seize over 60 million dollars worth of meth
Federal agents seize over 60 million dollars worth of meth(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized over 60 million dollars' worth of hard drugs during two separate enforcement actions.

The first incident happened on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at the Colombia Solidarity Bridge when officers encountered a tractor hauling an empty trailer from Mexico.

Officers referred the Freightliner tractor to secondary inspection and 618 packages of meth hidden within the trailer. The drugs weighed 1,988 pounds and had an estimated street value of $39,762,165.

The very next day officers at the World Trade Bridge encountered a tractor hauling a shipment of frozen veggies from Mexico.

During the examination, agents found 352 packages of meth inside the trailer.

The drugs weighed 1,049 pounds which had a rough estimated street value of $20,996,610.

The narcotics combined have an estimated street value of $60,758,775.

CBP seized the drugs and the case was turned over to secondary inspection.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Laredoans hit the polls on Election Day

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Noon newscast recording

Local

CBL Properties, owner of local mall files for bankruptcy

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
CBL Properties, the company that owns Mall Del Norte filed for Chapter 11 on Sunday but says it will continue operating while they navigate the restructuring process.

Mexico News

Migrant activists in Mexico protest Trump’s immigration policies

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Activists in Tijuana marched and chanted “Trump, we will not pay for your wall".

Local

Agents seize nearly four million dollars worth of heroin

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A non-intrusive scan led to the discovery of 20 greased bundles that were hidden inside shafts that were being transported.

Latest News

Local

Former Dallas Cowboy Herschel Walker speaks about why he supports President Trump

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashley Soriano
Legendary football player Herschel Walker spoke to KGNS News Reporter Ashley Soriano to discuss why he supports President Donald Trump.

News

Herschel Walker on supporting Trump

Updated: 3 hours ago

Local

Agents rescue nearly two-dozen individuals from train car

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Agents coordinated a train stop with the help of Kansas City Southern Railway officials and were able to search the train cars.

Local

Springfield Avenue and Taylor Street closed

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
City crews have closed the area and they are advising drivers to avoid the area and expect delays

Local

Man wanted for questioning regarding debit card abuse case

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Laredo Police are asking for the community's help in identifying a man who is wanted for questioning regarding a recent debit card abuse case.

Local

Police searching for man believed to be tied to burglaries

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Authorities say the man is believed to be the culprit behind a string of car burglaries that were reported in the Los Presidentes area.