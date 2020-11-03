City launches mobile COVID-19 testing sites

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - City officials launch a new mobile COVID testing plan for the community.

There are now four mobile sites available and soon there will be eight, one in each city council district.

The sites will be operational the entire month of November from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The test is an oral PCR swab and health officials recommend not eating or drinking 20 minutes prior to the appointment.

Testing will be available for everyone 2 years of age and older.

The four sites now open are:

- The Sophie Christen Mckendrick/Francisco Ochoa/Fernando Salinas Library

- Independence Hills Park

- Father McNaboe Park

- and a mobile van that’s set up on the 1100 block of Zaragoza Street.

