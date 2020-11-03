Advertisement

City launches mobile COVID-19 testing sites

There are now four mobile sites available and soon there will be eight, one in each city council district.
COVID-19 testing kiosk
COVID-19 testing kiosk(KGNS)
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - City officials launch a new mobile COVID testing plan for the community.

The sites will be operational the entire month of November from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The sites will be operational the entire month of November from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The test is an oral PCR swab and health officials recommend not eating or drinking 20 minutes prior to the appointment.

Testing will be available for everyone 2 years of age and older.

The four sites now open are:

- The Sophie Christen Mckendrick/Francisco Ochoa/Fernando Salinas Library

- Independence Hills Park

- Father McNaboe Park

- and a mobile van that’s set up on the 1100 block of Zaragoza Street.

