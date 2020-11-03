Downtown Dallas boards up ahead of Election Day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Businesses in downtown Dallas are boarded up in preparation for Election Day.

Apartment buildings, restaurants, and other stores were boarding up Monday in case the election results spark protests through the streets.

Some storefronts are remaining open, but with plywood protection over their windows.

According to Downtown Dallas Incorporated, unrest over the summer caused about three-million dollars in damages to downtown businesses.

While Downtown Dallas Inc. says they are promising stepped up security and a quick response should any trouble arise, store owners say they are making these decisions out of an abundance of caution.

