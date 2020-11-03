Early voting turnout breaks records

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Many people across the country are eager to know who’s going to be the next president, and here at home they’re also excited to find out who will be the next local leaders taking office... but don’t expect to find out just yet.

It’s impressive how many people have gone out to cast their vote, and on this Election Day we’re seeing a heavy ballot with about three pages, back and front.

But how long will it take to count so many ballots and have results ready?

Jose Salvador Tellez, the Webb County elections administrator tells KGNS this is the largest early voting turnout he’s seen in a national, state, and local election.

He says according to this year’s early voting statistics, they have almost exceeded the total results from the 2016 presidential election, which was around 58,000.

Tellez tells us there are a total of three counting machines and they count both sides of the ballot at once.

He believes the machines can count 300 to 400 ballots per hour, and maybe even more.

Early voting results are typically ready at around 7:30 in the evening on election night. However, due to the sheer amount of votes, the hope is to get the results out between 7:30 and 8 o' clock.

Tellez says he is not sure if COVID-19 will affect Tuesday’s voter turnout.

If there’s a low turnout it may mean COVID-19 pushed people to go vote early, but if there’s a high turnout then the pandemic had no effect.

