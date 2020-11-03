Election Day: Last chance to vote!

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Early voting is officially over and done, and now it’s your last chance to cast your vote on Election Day.

Election officials all across the state and the country say they saw a record number of early voters take part in this election.

Before heading to the polls, you might want to make sure that you are registered to vote, and remember you must vote at your designated precinct. To find out where to cast your vote on Election Day, click here.

The polls will open on Tuesday from 7 a.m. To 7 p.m. and if you need additional information, you can contact the Webb County Elections Office at 523-4050.

KGNS News will have your full Election Day coverage covering local, state, and national races.

