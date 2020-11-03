Former Dallas Cowboy Herschel Walker speaks about why he supports President Trump

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Legendary football player Herschel Walker (Dallas Cowboys, 1986-89 and 1996-97) sat down with our Ashley Soriano to discuss why he supports President Donald Trump and why he believes Texans should vote Republican on Election Day.

This interview comes after our Ruben Villarreal interviewed actress Eva Longoria, who shared her thoughts on candidate Joe Biden, on the Digital News Desk.

