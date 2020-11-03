Advertisement

Gas line rupture reported in north Laredo

A gas line rupture is reported in north Laredo causing several street closures.
Gas line rupture
Gas line rupture(KGNS)
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A gas line rupture is reported in north Laredo causing several street closures.

Authorities say the closures are Del Mar and Village, Windsor and Springfield, and Windsor and Village.

LPD dispatch indicates that there is no Westbound traffic on Del Mar from Village.

Use alternate routes and expect delays.

