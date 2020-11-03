Gas line rupture reported in north Laredo
A gas line rupture is reported in north Laredo causing several street closures.
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A gas line rupture is reported in north Laredo causing several street closures.
Authorities say the closures are Del Mar and Village, Windsor and Springfield, and Windsor and Village.
LPD dispatch indicates that there is no Westbound traffic on Del Mar from Village.
Use alternate routes and expect delays.
Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.