Advertisement

Local hospitalization rate jumps to 15%

Laredo Health Director Richard Chamberlain says if the rate remains 15% or more for the next seven days, we will have to take a step back and capacity will return to 50% for certain businesses.
By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Webb County has now jumped to the 15% mark for its hospitalization rate.

It’s the threshold Governor Greg Abbott set for cities to stay under in order to increase its local business' capacity to more than 50%.

The Laredo Health Director Richard Chamberlain says Laredo and Webb County hit a 15% hospitalization rate on Sunday, a concerning number since a business' capacity status, and the ability for hospitals to perform elective surgery depends on the local hospitalization rate.

In order for certain businesses to operate with a 75% capacity level, the city’s hospitalization rate must remain 15% or less for at least seven consecutive days.

Chamberlain says if the rate remains 15% or more for the next seven days, we will have to take a step back and capacity will return to 50% for certain businesses.

When asked why the hospitalization rate increased despite officials also reporting less people being treated at the hospital, Laredo Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino says since there is less state medical personnel and each hospitals' capacity is changing, which is used to calculate hospitalization rate.

“As our COVID-19 census goes down, so does our allocation of state medical personnel,” said Doctor Trevino. “The available personnel is what sets the true capacity of the hospitals, not available hospital beds. We saw this in the first wave, we had twenty ICU beds but only enough staff to sixteen. So it is very important that we have staff."

Despite hitting the 15% hospitalization rate, Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina says he is moving forward with allowing bars to reopen, but he warns the public bars will close again if the hospitalization rate continues to go up.

“If our numbers still skyrocket, which is in the hand of the people of Webb County, in that case we would have to shut down,” said Tijerina. “In this case, I will keep my word, and I will allow them to open and it will be on a weekly basis obviously.”

Judge Tijerina says only a few bars are depending on this since he says most bars have already changed their business model to also serve food which allows them to be open.

Doctor Trevino says as of now, Doctors Hospital of Laredo has demobilized some state medical staff.

A little over 200 remain across town.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Laredoans hit the polls on Election Day

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Noon newscast recording

Local

CBL Properties, owner of local mall files for bankruptcy

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
CBL Properties, the company that owns Mall Del Norte filed for Chapter 11 on Sunday but says it will continue operating while they navigate the restructuring process.

Local

CBP seizes over 60 million dollars of meth

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Federal agents discovered two separate loads of meth that were hidden inside trailers.

Mexico News

Migrant activists in Mexico protest Trump’s immigration policies

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Activists in Tijuana marched and chanted “Trump, we will not pay for your wall".

Local

Agents seize nearly four million dollars worth of heroin

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A non-intrusive scan led to the discovery of 20 greased bundles that were hidden inside shafts that were being transported.

Latest News

Local

Former Dallas Cowboy Herschel Walker speaks about why he supports President Trump

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashley Soriano
Legendary football player Herschel Walker spoke to KGNS News Reporter Ashley Soriano to discuss why he supports President Donald Trump.

News

Herschel Walker on supporting Trump

Updated: 3 hours ago

Local

Agents rescue nearly two-dozen individuals from train car

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Agents coordinated a train stop with the help of Kansas City Southern Railway officials and were able to search the train cars.

Local

Springfield Avenue and Taylor Street closed

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
City crews have closed the area and they are advising drivers to avoid the area and expect delays

Local

Man wanted for questioning regarding debit card abuse case

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Laredo Police are asking for the community's help in identifying a man who is wanted for questioning regarding a recent debit card abuse case.

Local

Police searching for man believed to be tied to burglaries

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Authorities say the man is believed to be the culprit behind a string of car burglaries that were reported in the Los Presidentes area.