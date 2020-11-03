Local non-profit unveils new mural

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local non-profit is celebrating nearly 50 years of service by unveiling a new mural.

This was the sight over at the Centro Aztlan on Monday.

One of their mission goals over the decades has been to help migrants in need when it comes to making their dreams a reality, which is what they feel the artwork depicts.

Not only was the mural unveiled on Monday, but local leaders were on hand for a special proclamation.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.