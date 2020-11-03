Man wanted for questioning regarding debit card abuse case

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local authorities are on the lookout for a man wanted for questioning regarding a recent credit card abuse case.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the credit card was used on October 20, at the 4400 block of U.S. Highway 83.

Authorities say the victim’s credit card was stolen from a vehicle and was later used at a store.

If you have any information regarding the man’s identity or his whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

