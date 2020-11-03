Migrant activists in Mexico protest Trump’s immigration policies

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Migrant activists burned an effigy of President Trump just opposite the U.S. border wall in Tijuana, Mexico during a protest against his administration’s immigration policies.

The activists marched and chanted “Trump, we will not pay for your wall”.

They also called on voters to reject the president during Tuesday’s election.

Mr. Trump seeking re-election has taken a hard line toward legal and illegal immigration, including sharply curbing refugee admissions every year since taking office in 2017.

His Democratic rival and Former Vice President Joe Biden has pledged to raise refugee admissions if he wins the election.

