Open enrollment for ACA begins

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Enrollment into the Affordable Care Act began on Monday.

If you are interested in looking into the government insurance program, this is the time to do it.

The insurance program is offered through the Health and Human Services Department and guidance is provided through local agents and brokers.

In a statement, Congressman Henry Cuellar encourages all south Texans to research the different plans to find one that works best for them and their family.

“I encourage all south Texans to research plans and find one that works best for them and their family. In addition, I advise families with current health insurance plans to check the rates and coverage of their plan to ensure it is still the best fit for them."

Open enrollment runs through December 15, 2020.

