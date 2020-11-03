Police searching for man believed to be tied to burglaries

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local authorities are on the lookout for a man who is believed to be behind a string of burglaries in the Los Presidentes area.

According to the Laredo Police Department, they received 27 reports regarding suspects rummaging through unlocked cars in the area.

The individual in the picture is believed to be the culprit behind the burglaries.

If you have any information regarding the man’s identity or his whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous and you may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.

