Springfield Avenue and Taylor Street closed
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A city project has prompted the closures of the 4700 block of Springfield Avenue and the 600 block of Taylor Street.
City crews have closed the area and they are advising drivers to avoid the area and expect delays.
Motorists are being encouraged to seek an alternate route to get to their destination.
