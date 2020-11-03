The early November
Nov. 3, 2020
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It may be early November but it feels more like September weather!
On Tuesday, we are going to see a nice breezy morning to start Election Day and then we’ll see a high of about 80 degrees with clear and sunny skies.
Things won’t change much as we head into Wednesday, we are expecting a high of 82 degrees.
These 80-degree temperatures will stay with us on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
Things will only get warmer on Sunday, as we are expecting a high of 87 degrees.
Futurecast shows that late next week, we could possibly see 90 degrees make a comeback.
It looks like it’s going to be another warm fall for the books!
