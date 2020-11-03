Advertisement

Turkish rescuers pull girl from rubble 4 days after quake

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 2:10 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IZMIR, TURKEY (AP) — Rescuers in the Turkish city of Izmir pulled a young girl out alive from the rubble of a collapsed apartment building Tuesday, four days after a strong earthquake hit Turkey and Greece and as hopes of reaching survivors began to fade.

Wrapped in a thermal blanket, the girl was taken into an ambulance on a stretcher to the sounds of applause and chants of “God is great!” from rescue workers and onlookers.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca identified her as 3-year-old Ayda Gezgin on Twitter. The child had been trapped inside the rubble for 91 hours since Friday’s quake struck in the Aegean Sea and was the 107th person to have been pulled out of collapsed buildings alive.

After she was pulled from the rubble, little Ayda called out for her mother, in video of the rescue broadcast on television.

But Ayda’s mother did not survive. Her body was found amid the wreckage hours later. Her brother and father were not inside the building at the time of the quake.

Rescuer Nusret Aksoy told reporters that he was sifting through the rubble of the toppled eight-floor building when he heard a child’s scream and called for silence. He later located the girl in a tight space next to a dishwasher.

The girl waved at him, told him her name and said that she was okay, Aksoy said.

“I got goosebumps and my colleague Ahmet cried,” he told HaberTurk television.

Ibrahim Topal, of the Humanitarian Relief Foundation, or IHH said: “My colleague and I looked at each other like ‘Did you hear that, too?’ We listened again. There was a very weak voice saying something like ‘I’m here.’ Then we shut everything down, the machines, and started listening again. And there really was a voice.”

Health ministry officials said the girl was in good condition but would be kept under observation in the hospital for a while. She asked for for meatballs and a yoghurt drink on her way to the hospital, state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

Her rescue came a day after another 3-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl were also pulled out alive from collapsed buildings in Izmir, Turkey’s third-largest city.

“We will not lose hope (about finding survivors) until our search-and-rescue efforts reach the last person under the wreck,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said following a Cabinet meeting.

Erdogan said around 6,700 people who lost their homes or were too frightened to return to them were being temporarily housed in tents. Authorities on Tuesday began assembling containers homes for the survivors, he added.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the earthquake climbed to 112, after emergency crews retrieved more bodies from toppled buildings in the city. Officials said 138 quake survivors were still hospitalized, and three of them were in serious condition.

The U.S. Geological Survey registered the quake’s magnitude at 7.0, though other agencies recorded it as less severe.

The vast majority of the deaths and some 1,000 injuries occurred in Izmir. Two teenagers also died and 19 people were injured on the Greek island of Samos, near the quake’s epicenter in the Aegean Sea.

The quake also triggered a small tsunami that hit Samos and the Seferihisar district of Izmir province, where one elderly woman drowned. The tremors were felt across western Turkey, including in Istanbul, as well as in the Greek capital of Athens. Hundreds of aftershocks followed.

In Izmir, the quake reduced buildings to rubble or saw floors pancake in on themselves and authorities detained nine people, including contractors, for questioning over the collapse of six of the buildings.

Turkey has a mix of older buildings and cheap or illegal constructions that do not withstand earthquakes well. Regulations have been tightened to strengthen or demolish older buildings, and urban renewal is underway in Turkish cities, but experts say it is not happening fast enough.

The country sits on top of two major fault lines and earthquakes are frequent.

___

Suzan Fraser reported from Ankara, Turkey.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Rumbling threats of legal challenges echo on Election Day

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Since the 2000 presidential election, which was ultimately decided by the Supreme Court, both parties have enlisted legal teams to prepare for the unlikely event that voting wouldn’t settle the contest.

National Politics

Republicans try to maintain power in Senate, Democrats seek to widen majority in House

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Jacqueline Policastro and Ted Fioraliso
Power is up for grabs in Congress this Election Day.

Local

Laredoans hit the polls on Election Day

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Noon newscast recording

Local

CBL Properties, owner of local mall files for bankruptcy

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
CBL Properties, the company that owns Mall Del Norte filed for Chapter 11 on Sunday but says it will continue operating while they navigate the restructuring process.

National Politics

Federal judge orders postal inspectors to sweep USPS facilities for mail-in ballots

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
Delivery scores have been steadily declining since Wednesday when the Post Service reported it moved 97% of ballots on time.

Latest News

National

Gunman who killed 4 in Vienna attack had sought to join IS

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By PHILIPP JENNE and GEIR MOULSON
Witnesses described dozens of screaming people fleeing the sounds of gunshots Monday night in a nightlife district crowded with revelers enjoying the last hours before a coronavirus lockdown.

National

Cranes lift Dutch runaway train off whale sculpture

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The front carriage of a Dutch metro train that landed on a sculpture of a whale’s tail after plowing through the end of an elevated section of rails was painstakingly lifted clear of the artwork Tuesday and lowered to the ground.

National

Hurricane Eta slams into Nicaragua as Category 4 storm

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
As Eta began to make landfall there were reports of corrugated metal roofs flying off homes, trees, poles and power lines falling and rivers rising in the coastal area.

National

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Humpback whale knocks over kayakers in California

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By KMPH Staff
Their ordeal was caught on camera. From the angle of the video, it almost looks as if the whale had swallowed them.

National Politics

Pro-Trump messages painted on headstones at Jewish cemetery

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Grand Rapids police spokesman Sgt. John Wittkowski says officers found six headstones spray-painted with “relatively new” red paint on Monday.