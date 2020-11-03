Webb County prepares for Election Day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Tuesday is Election Day, so here at KGNS, we are doing our best to bring you everything you need to know before you make your voice heard.

We spoke to some important figures in the election: a voter, a poll watcher, and the Webb County Elections administrator.

“Making your voice heard” is exactly the message most local people this election want to spread; they say, “su voto es su voz.”

“When you want equality, the place that all of us are equal is how much our vote counts," said Armando Lopez, attorney and poll watcher. "Your vote, my vote, the richest person, the poorest person... our vote is the same, so your vote is your voice.”

Armando Lopez has been the Webb County central counting station judge since 1992, but he’s sitting this year’s election out, as one family member is running for local office.

After nearly 30 years of counting ballots, he will serve as a poll watcher for district 4 city council candidate Betty Flores on Tuesday.

“They’re only allowed to speak directly to the presiding judge," Lopez said. "They cannot interact with voters. They cannot interact with election workers. They can only interact with the judges there. And they are not to interfere with the process.”

Lopez says that when there’s a problem with a ballot, it is not necessarily thrown out.

“My job in the elections office was to count every vote possible because we’re not there to disenfranchise voters. We’re there to count their ballots. When they see a ballot that’s not quite filled out completely, they have to look at the rest of the ballot for what they call voter intent.”

Voter turnout has hit record highs not just in the state of Texas, but also in Webb County.

The elections administrator hopes to see another 20,000 to 25,000 voters Tuesday. Typically, one third of the total votes comes from Election Day.

“I would say that COVID-19 did not affect the voter turnout," said Jose Salvador Tellez. "I think it will be a reflection of the people who wanted to vote this election came out to vote.”

Although Tellez, the Webb County Elections Administrator expects a large number of voters, he does not foresee extremely long wait times or a shortage of poll workers.

If there were long lines or wait times, one voter wouldn’t have been able to endure it.

“The [elections] clerk told me to arrive early because there’s going to be a lot of people here and I can’t stay standing up, I have a spine problem,” said voter Lidia G. Salinas. “So I’m coming in early to vote.”

Tellez does, however, expect a runoff for three out of four of the city council races.

The fact that 95% of Webb County voters cast their ballot on paper rather than machine means the counting process will be lengthy.

“It’s labor intensive and time intensive," said Tellez. "If you’re asking for a prediction on what time we might be out of here on November third, if everything goes well we might be out of here by three or four o’clock in the morning.”

Although Governor Greb Abbott says he will not require face masks at the polls, Tellez asks people to think of their safety and still wear one.

They will even provide masks to those who don’t have one.

If you are experiencing COVID-like symptoms or you simply want to stay in your car, curbside voting will be available on Election Day.

