Agents foil drug smuggling attempt near river

Border Patrol agents seized several bundles of marijuana that was found inside a van down by the river
Agents find bundles of marijuana inside van
Agents find bundles of marijuana inside van(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents seized several bundles of marijuana that were found in a suspicious van down by the river.

The incident happened on Nov. 2, when agents spotted a van near the banks of the Rio Grande.

As the vehicle sped away from the river, agents saw two individuals return to Mexico.

The van exited the property; however, the driver saw agents and attempted to drive towards the river.

Agents were able to recover 10 bundles of marijuana inside the van.

The marijuana weighed 848 pounds and had an estimated street value of $678,480.

Agents seized the drugs and the drugs were turned over to DEA.

