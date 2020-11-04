Advertisement

Alberto Torres wins City Council District Four

Torres, the incumbent for the position received a total of 2,689 votes; meanwhile challenger, Esmeralda Mellie Hereford received 1,591.
District Four Councilman Alberto Torres
District Four Councilman Alberto Torres(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The final results are in and it looks like Alberto Torres Jr. will serve another term.

We caught up with Torres on Tuesday night to discuss his lead in the race.

Torres says, “It goes to show that voters are still very happy with the leadership that we brought and should our trend continue. We will be very, very delighted to continue be serving the constituents and bringing the leadership that we’ve offered these last four years to continue transforming our community and our district.”

Torres was able to secure 62 percent of the votes.

