Alberto Torres wins City Council District Four

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The final results are in and it looks like Alberto Torres Jr. will serve another term.

Torres, the incumbent for the position received a total of 2,689 votes; meanwhile challenger, Esmeralda Mellie Hereford received 1,591.

We caught up with Torres on Tuesday night to discuss his lead in the race.

Torres says, “It goes to show that voters are still very happy with the leadership that we brought and should our trend continue. We will be very, very delighted to continue be serving the constituents and bringing the leadership that we’ve offered these last four years to continue transforming our community and our district.”

Torres was able to secure 62 percent of the votes.

