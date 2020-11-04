BP finds 24 undocumented people inside home

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Federal and local agencies worked together to shut down a stash house.

On Monday afternoon, deputies from the Constable Precinct 2 Office along with Border Patrol were searching a home on San Francisco Avenue.

The search led to the discovery of 24 individuals inside the home who were allegedly illegally in the United States.

They were taken into custody by the U.S. Border Patrol pending further investigation.

The agency says none of the individuals in the home were wearing personal protective equipment.

