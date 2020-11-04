Congressman Cuellar wins District 28
Congressman Henry Cuellar has held onto his position since 2005
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Taking a look at the race for Congress District 28, it looks like Congressman Henry Cuellar will hang on to his seat.
Results show that Cuellar received 103,784 votes; meanwhile, Republican challenger Sandra Whitten received 79,409 votes and Bekah Congdon got 4,595.
Congressman Henry Cuellar has held onto his position since 2005.
Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.