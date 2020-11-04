Early voting totals show all eight propositions passed

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One thing we can say without a doubt is that voters agreed with all eight propositions on the ballots, something that hasn’t been seen in recent history.

Propositions A through H which tackles moral turpitude, the mayor’s veto power, candidate filing fees, the city manager’s qualifications and much more passed with flying colors.

Early voting totals alone show that each amendment passed with between 59 to 73% of voters in favor.

According to the ballot, three of the propositions could come with a "financial impact.”

For example, the candidate filing fee will need to be set by city council and depending on the amount there will be a cost benefiting the city since the fees will be used to cover the cost of the election.

We are still pending Election Day results for the propositions but once those are in, the charter will be amended to reflect what voters have chosen.

