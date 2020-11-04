Election Day part two: Final results still pending

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The numbers that have been released by the Webb County Elections Office reflect the outcome of only 30 percent of the early voting ballots only.

Webb County Election’s Office Administrator Jose Salvador Tellez spoke out about why this year’s process has been slower than usual.

One of the reasons is the inexperience of some of the judges in the central counting room. Tellez says it is their first time participating in the election process.

Tellez also says that there were write-in candidates participating in three out of four City Council races and a person has to verify that ballot.

The third reason he offered is that there are over 4,000 mail in ballots that must be individually opened and counted.

Tellez says a total of 67, 923 Webb County residents voted in the 2020 election.

Updated numbers are expected to be released later today.

