Free COVID mobile testing kiosk in west Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - There is a new place where you can get tested for the coronavirus for free in west Laredo.

This site is located in Independence Hills Regional Park and it’s an oral swab test.

No appointment is needed but you can make one if you want.

It’s recommended for patients to not eat or drink anything for about 20 minutes before the test.

The clinic director Ricardo Garcia says the procedure only takes five minutes and you can take it more than once.

“Go ahead and get tested every day, come by, it’s free. Might as well not pay for something... like people that do not have insurance. I understand that there’s a lot of people that do not have insurance. Come by, it’s free right now, the opportunity is here. Get tested every day. Don’t think its just a one time thing, ‘if you get tested you can’t get tested again.’ No, you can get tested every single day."

Again, the site is in the Independence Hills Lark located at 1102 Merida Drive.

It is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and you don’t need an appointment to be tested.

