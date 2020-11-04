Advertisement

It’s stress awareness day: You need to chill

It’s all about self-care
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Post-election anxiety, the pandemic and working from home, all these things are making it difficult for us to manage our stress levels these days.

“Not really distinguishing between work and home, moms with all the kids at home, etc. It’s been very very stressful for many many people,” according to Dr. Graham Simpson with Opt Health, a telemedicine app.

In the end, he says it’s all about self-care.

Here are his five tips to de-stress:

  1. Move your body – release feel-good endorphins by exercising or simply stretching
  2. Breathe – take little breaks to rest your mind and re-center yourself
  3. Get enough sleep – rest boosts your mood, so create a routine and get regular sleep
  4. Do things that make you happy – pick up a hobby, learn new things to boost your mood
  5. Get your nutrient levels checked – even if you’re doing all the right things, you could still be struggling if they’re not right

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Nurse practitioner field grapples with question of whether to standardize curriculum nationwide

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Megan Luther and Lee Zurik
Nurse practitioners are questioning their own education at some colleges. There’s no national standard on how to educate nurse practitioners, while medical education for doctors was standardized more than 100 years ago.

National

Standard of Care

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
A professor assigns a movie report for a graduate-level course leading a student to question the quality of her education. The education of nurse practitioners is not standardized like medical doctors, which instituted standards more than 100 years ago.

News

BP finds 24 undocumented people inside home

Updated: 33 minutes ago
The agency says none of the individuals in the home were wearing personal protective equipment.

National Politics

Election 2020: Still no clear winner

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
Democratic nominee Joe Biden says "we believe we will be the winners" while the Trump campaign has taken legal action aimed at vote counts.

National Politics

Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, AAMER MADHANI, ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
The latest counts gives Trump’s Democratic challenger Joe Biden a small lead, but the race is still too early to call.

Latest News

News

Free COVID mobile testing kiosk in west Laredo

Updated: 1 hour ago
This site is located in Independence Hills Regional Park and it’s an oral swab test.

National Politics

One day after the election, the fate of the presidency remains hanging in the balance

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
One day after the election, the fate of the presidency remains hanging in the balance.

National Politics

Trump sues in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia; asks for Wis. recount

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Vote tabulations routinely continue beyond Election Day, and states largely set the rules for when the count has to end.

National Politics

Public health may be US election loser as coronavirus surges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. death toll is already more than 232,000 and the seven-day rolling average for new daily deaths is rising.

News

Early voting totals show all eight propositions passed

Updated: 2 hours ago
Propositions A through H which tackles moral turpitude, the mayor’s veto power, candidate filing fees, the city manager’s qualifications and much more passed with flying colors.

National Politics

Uber, Lyft, Doordash win fight against labor law

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By BRIAN MELLEY
California voters passed Proposition 22 and delivered a stinging rebuke to state lawmakers and labor leaders who were fighting for better working conditions for a growing number of people who drive for ride-hailing and food delivery services.