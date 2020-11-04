Advertisement

June retrial date set for ex-CIA engineer in leak case

In this courtroom sketch, Joshua Schulte, center, is seated at the defense table flanked by his attorneys during jury deliberations, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in New York.
In this courtroom sketch, Joshua Schulte, center, is seated at the defense table flanked by his attorneys during jury deliberations, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in New York.(Elizabeth Williams via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The retrial of a former CIA software engineer charged with leaking secrets to WikiLeaks in an espionage case will begin June 7, a judge said Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty set the date for Joshua Schulte over the objections of a defense lawyer who said it would be impossible to properly prepare for a trial that started before August.

Earlier this year, a jury deadlocked on the most serious espionage charges alleging that Schulte stole a massive trove of the agency’s hacking tools and gave it to the organization that publishes news leaks.

After the retrial, Schulte, 32, also faces child pornography charges at a separate trial.

Schulte, who remains incarcerated at a federal lockup next to the Manhattan federal courthouse, has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Schulte worked as a coder at the agency’s headquarters in Langley, Virginia, where some of the CIA’s digital sleuths design computer code to spy on foreign adversaries.

The same jury that deadlocked on the most serious charges also convicted him of contempt of court and making false statements.

Prosecutors have argued that Schulte was a disgruntled employee who pulled off the largest leak of classified information in CIA history as an act of revenge.

Schulte, originally from Lubbock, Texas, was blamed for the theft after a year-long investigation that commenced when the anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks published the so-called Vault 7 leak in 2017.

By the time he was arrested, Schulte had left the agency after falling out with colleagues and supervisors and was living in New York City.

Defense attorney Sabrina Shroff told jurors at Schulte’s first trial that investigators could not be sure who took the data because the CIA network in question “was the farthest thing from being secure.”

“Hundreds of people had access to it,” she said. “Hundreds of people could have stolen it.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Nurse practitioner field grapples with question of whether to standardize curriculum nationwide

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Megan Luther and Lee Zurik
Nurse practitioners are questioning their own education at some colleges. There’s no national standard on how to educate nurse practitioners, while medical education for doctors was standardized more than 100 years ago.

National

Standard of Care

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
A professor assigns a movie report for a graduate-level course leading a student to question the quality of her education. The education of nurse practitioners is not standardized like medical doctors, which instituted standards more than 100 years ago.

News

BP finds 24 undocumented people inside home

Updated: 33 minutes ago
The agency says none of the individuals in the home were wearing personal protective equipment.

National Politics

Election 2020: Still no clear winner

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
Democratic nominee Joe Biden says "we believe we will be the winners" while the Trump campaign has taken legal action aimed at vote counts.

National Politics

Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, AAMER MADHANI, ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
The latest counts gives Trump’s Democratic challenger Joe Biden a small lead, but the race is still too early to call.

Latest News

News

Free COVID mobile testing kiosk in west Laredo

Updated: 1 hour ago
This site is located in Independence Hills Regional Park and it’s an oral swab test.

National Politics

One day after the election, the fate of the presidency remains hanging in the balance

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
One day after the election, the fate of the presidency remains hanging in the balance.

National Politics

Trump sues in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia; asks for Wis. recount

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Vote tabulations routinely continue beyond Election Day, and states largely set the rules for when the count has to end.

National Politics

Public health may be US election loser as coronavirus surges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. death toll is already more than 232,000 and the seven-day rolling average for new daily deaths is rising.

News

Early voting totals show all eight propositions passed

Updated: 2 hours ago
Propositions A through H which tackles moral turpitude, the mayor’s veto power, candidate filing fees, the city manager’s qualifications and much more passed with flying colors.

National Politics

Uber, Lyft, Doordash win fight against labor law

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By BRIAN MELLEY
California voters passed Proposition 22 and delivered a stinging rebuke to state lawmakers and labor leaders who were fighting for better working conditions for a growing number of people who drive for ride-hailing and food delivery services.