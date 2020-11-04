Advertisement

Local judges conduct curbside jury qualification process

Esther Degollado and her team of deputy district clerks set up a mobile site to process the prospective jurors
Local judges set up drive by jury process
Local judges set up drive by jury process
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 10:13 AM CST
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A group of local jurors teamed up to conduct a curbside juror qualification process.

On Wednesday morning, Judge Oscar Hale Jr., Judge Joe Lopez and Judge Beckie Palomo teamed up to conduct a curbside juror qualification process at the parking lot of the student activity complex.

Esther Degollado and her team of deputy district clerks set up a mobile site to process the prospective jurors.

Over 125 prospective jurors were present and over 100 were qualified and empaneled for a potential November 16th jury trial.

The judges are planning to move forward on some pending criminal trials that have been postponed for over six to eight months.

The process took less than two hours and the many prospective jurors expressed appreciation and satisfaction regarding the safety measures that were set in place.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office and the UISD Police assisted with traffic during the process.

Judge Hale says, “These exceptional circumstances were are facing today is what led to us thinking outside the box, and with everyone’s contributions and efforts this proved to be a very efficient and effective process.”

