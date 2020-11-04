Advertisement

Postal Service says it can’t meet judge’s ballot order

A U.S. Postal Service truck makes deliveries next to the Supreme Court on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Washington. President Donald Trump says he's planning an aggressive legal strategy to try prevent Pennsylvania from counting mailed ballots that are received in the three days after the election, a matter that could find its way to the high court.
A U.S. Postal Service truck makes deliveries next to the Supreme Court on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Washington. President Donald Trump says he's planning an aggressive legal strategy to try prevent Pennsylvania from counting mailed ballots that are received in the three days after the election, a matter that could find its way to the high court.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The U.S. Postal Service on Tuesday said it could not meet a federal judge’s order to sweep processing centers for undelivered mail-in ballots, arguing that doing so would disrupt its Election Day operations.

U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan of Washington, D.C., gave the agency until Tuesday afternoon to search 27 facilities in several battleground areas for outstanding ballots and send out those votes immediately.

The order came after weeks of bruising court decisions for an agency that has become heavily politicized under its new leader, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. DeJoy, a major GOP donor, made a series of controversial policy changes in the summer that delayed mail nationwide, fueling worry about the service’s ability to handle the unprecedented crush of mail-in ballots. At the same time, President Donald Trump has baselessly attacked mail voting as fraudulent throughout his campaign.

In its response to the judge’s order, the Postal Service said it had already conducted rounds of morning checks at all its processing hubs. Further, the agency said has been performing daily reviews of all 220 facilities handling election mail and planned another sweep hours before polling places closed Tuesday.

Much of Sullivan’s order hinged on postal data showing roughly 300,000 mail-in ballots in several states had not received scans showing they had been delivered. The agency has disputed the accuracy of the figure, saying it has pushed to ensure same-day local delivery of ballots by circumventing certain processing steps entirely, leaving them without the final delivery scan.

“Defendants are working as expeditiously as possible to comply with this Court’s orders while recognizing physical and operational limitations and the need to avoid disrupting key activities on Election Day,” Justice Department lawyers representing the Postal Service wrote.

The judge accepted the agency’s response but set a Wednesday hearing “to discuss the apparent lack of compliance with the court’s order.”

___

Izaguirre reported from Lindenhurst, New York.

___

Associated Press coverage of voting rights receives support in part from Carnegie Corporation of New York. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Presidency hinges on tight races in battleground states

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
The two candidates, who have proposed dramatically different visions for the nation, split territory across the U.S. after polls closed Tuesday night.

National Politics

US formally exits Paris pact aiming to curb climate change

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Some 189 countries remain committed to the 2015 Paris accord, which aims to keep the increase in average temperatures worldwide “well below” 2 degrees Celsius.

National Politics

Trump seeks to stop voting, but only counting remains

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Vote tabulations routinely continue beyond Election Day, and states largely set the rules for when the count has to end.

National Politics

Democrats losing paths to Senate control as GOP hangs on

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The voters’ choices will force a rethinking of Democratic Party strategy, messaging and approach from the Trump era.

National

Trump falsely claims election victory as Biden urges patience

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Trump is threatening legal action over legitimate vote counting in the 2020 election, as several states have yet to be called.

Latest News

National Politics

Dems head toward House control, but lose incumbents to GOP

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Though Democrats seem likely to retain House control, the results have been developing into a disappointment for the party, which had hoped to make modest gains of perhaps 15 seats.

National Politics

Northern battlegrounds could hold key to Trump-Biden outcome

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania could prove crucial in determining who wins the election.

National

Trump claims 'fraud,' vows to go to Supreme Court

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Several states allow mailed-in votes to be accepted after Election Day, as long as they were postmarked by Tuesday.

National Politics

Push to relax drug laws gains big victories on state ballots

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The drug measures were among 120 proposed state laws and constitutional amendments that were on the ballot in 32 states. They touched on an array of issues that have roiled politics in recent years — voting rights, racial inequalities, abortion, taxes and education.

National Politics

Protesters gather near White House, no wide unrest seen

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Hundreds of businesses in cities across the U.S. boarded up their doors and windows ahead of the election, fearing the vote could lead to the sort of violence that broke out after George Floyd’s death.

National

Trump, Biden react to tight races across US

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
As results continue to come in, they could change dramatically in the days ahead.