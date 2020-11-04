Race for City Council District Five results in runoff

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -In the race for City Council District Five, it looks like that race will go into a runoff election.

Incumbent Councilmember Nelly Vielma was able to receive 3,782 votes; however, she did not receive 50 percent.

Meanwhile, challenger, Ruben Gutierrez Jr. received 2,260 votes, George M. Beckelhymer came in with 1,622 votes, Celestino Marina received 669 and Rey Rocha Jr. received 206.

We caught up with Councilwoman Nelly Vielma and Ruben Gutierrez Jr. to hear about their stance on the early voting numbers.

Vielma says, she is going to continue to bring improvement to the people of District Five; meanwhile, Gutierrez says the district needs a lot of improvements and says nothing has been done about it.

The race for District Five will go to a runoff election. At this time, there is no word on when that would take place.

